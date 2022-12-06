Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 635.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $335.82 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

