Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 635.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $335.82 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.