Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.68.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $269.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

