Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $135.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.