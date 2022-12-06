Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

