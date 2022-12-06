Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $375.06 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $548.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average of $410.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

