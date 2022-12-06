Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.6 %

ASH stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.