Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

