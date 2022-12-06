Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

