Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Humana by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,514,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 261,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,594,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $547.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.