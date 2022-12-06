Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.