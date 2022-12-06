Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,512 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.