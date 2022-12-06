Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.