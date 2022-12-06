Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

