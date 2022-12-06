Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $3,737,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 36.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 8.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $324.29. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Globant

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.