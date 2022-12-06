Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,541,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.