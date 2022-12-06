Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

