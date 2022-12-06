Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Insider Activity

eBay Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

