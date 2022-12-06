Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.