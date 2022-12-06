Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

