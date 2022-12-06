CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

