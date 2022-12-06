Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 386,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,104 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3 %

CL stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.