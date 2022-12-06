Commerce Bank Purchases 2,671 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOE. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

