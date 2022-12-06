Commerce Bank Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 103,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 97.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Leslie’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

