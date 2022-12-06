Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,951 Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Investar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

