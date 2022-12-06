Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

