Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

FTXO stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.