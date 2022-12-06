Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,399 Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,399 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

