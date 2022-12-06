Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 334 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.