Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 38,811 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,811 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,061,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

