Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $120,000 Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

