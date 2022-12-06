Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.04.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

