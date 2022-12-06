Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.
RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.42.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 in the last ninety days.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.17%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
