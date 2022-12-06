Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

NYSE BMO opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

