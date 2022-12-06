Cormark Comments on National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

TSE:NA opened at C$94.43 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.