Cormark Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of CM opened at $43.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,825,000 after buying an additional 12,575,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

