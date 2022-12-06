Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $86.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

