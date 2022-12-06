Credit Suisse AG Sells 124,348 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,348 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,489,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,863,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Susquehanna lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

