Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of CDEFF stock opened at 5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.36. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 3.80 and a 12-month high of 6.65.
About Credito Emiliano
