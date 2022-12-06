Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of CDEFF stock opened at 5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.36. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of 3.80 and a 12-month high of 6.65.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

