CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

