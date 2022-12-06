DA Davidson Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $477.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.90.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

