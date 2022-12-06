DA Davidson Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Asana in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

ASAN stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Asana by 15.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Asana by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Asana by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

