Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,232.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Diageo Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. Diageo has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
