DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

DIAGNOS Price Performance

Shares of ADK opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

