Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

