Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.40% of Diodes worth $70,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Diodes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $113.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

