Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

DFS stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

