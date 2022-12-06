DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 525,300 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

About DISH Network



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

