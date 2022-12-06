DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 525,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

