DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DocuSign has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Down 8.9 %

DOCU stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.