Domo (DOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domo Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Domo

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Domo by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

